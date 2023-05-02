Mumbai coastal road: BMC organises photo exhibition on city's ambitious project

Mumbai Coastal Road is going to be a great example of engineering. This road will not only save time and fuel, but more importantly, the open space, green space and cycle track created by this road will provide an opportunity for citizens to come together and that will be the real beauty of this road, Nitin Karir said, the BMC statement said

Pic/BMC

A photo exhibition based on the ambitious Mumbai coastal road project of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been organised at the Dilip Piramal Arts Gallery at NCPA in collaboration with the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) at Nariman Point, the BMC said in a statement. The exhibition was inaugurated by Additional Chief Secretary Dr. Nitin Karir on May 2, evening.

Mumbai Coastal Road is going to be a great example of engineering. This road will not only save time and fuel, but more importantly, the open space, green space and cycle track created by this road will provide an opportunity for citizens to come together and that will be the real beauty of this road, Nitin Karir said, the BMC statement said.

On this occasion Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Ashwini Bhide, Chairman of NCPA K. N. Santook, renowned entrepreneur Ajit Gulabchand and Dilip Piramal, Principal Secretary, State Department of Environment and Climate Change Praveen Darade, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner (Vigilance) Ajit Kumhar, Deputy Commissioner (Special Engineering) Chakradhar Kandalkar, Chief Engineer (Coastal Road) Swamy, Park Superintendent Various dignitaries including Jitendra Pardeshi were present.

Dr. Karir further said that the coastal road will definitely save Mumbaikars travel time, fuel, etc. The quality of any city is determined by the open spaces and amenities available to its citizens. Considering this criterion, Kanari Rasta is going to give Mumbai a new identity and beauty as well. The route will have open spaces for citizens, decks, gardens, cycle tracks and it will create a distinct identity.

After the inauguration of the exhibition, a video showing the concept of the coastal route as well as the current progress was shown. On this occasion Additional Municipal Commissioner Bhide briefed the chief guests about the coastal route development.

NCPA Chairman K. N. Santook appealed to Mumbaikars to come along with their families, friends and colleagues and experience the picture of a fast and progressive Mumbai.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Ashwini Bhide have organized the photo exhibition. The exhibition is open to all citizens. The exhibition can be viewed from May 3 to May 21, 2023, from 12 noon to 8 pm.