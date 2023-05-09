Maharashtra reports 179 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,567

The state had logged 76 cases and one fatality on Monday

Representational Pic

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 179 fresh coronavirus cases, a jump of more than 100 infections from the previous day, while two more patients succumbed to the disease in the state, the health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,67,793, while the toll increased to 1,48,540, a health department bulletin said.

Mumbai recorded 56 cases during the day.

The state had logged 76 cases and one fatality on Monday.

Solapur and Sindhdurg districts recorded one fatality each, said the bulletin.

The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.16 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.81 per cent.

The bulletin said 137 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 80,17,686 and leaving the state with 1,567 active cases.

It said at present the dominant variant of Covid-19 was Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,241 cases of this strain have been found in the state. Also, 13 deaths were linked to this variant.

The department said 8,518 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total count to 8,70,58,765.

