Breaking News
Gujarat election results: Flipping Kutch and Saurashtra helped BJP to record win
Mumbai Crime: ‘Kajal consumed chemicals herself to avoid suspicion’
Mumbai Crime: Was Juhu killer also planning to chop up his mother?
Mumbai: City will be pothole-free in the next two years, says CM Eknath Shinde
Thane: Labour contractor injured in firing, dies in hospital
Mumbai: Man held for defaming friend on social media

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reports 18 new Covid 19 cases no death active tally at 232

Maharashtra reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 232

Updated on: 09 December,2022 08:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

As per the state health department's bulletin, the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent

Maharashtra reports 18 new Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 232

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Friday recorded 18 Covid-19 cases and no fatality for the 10th consecutive day, which took the tally to 81,36,125 and kept the toll unchanged at 1,48,407, a health official said.


On Thursday, the addition to the tally was 41, while the last death due to the infection was recorded on November 29, he pointed out.



The recovery count increased by 39 and touched 79,87,486, which left the state with a Covid-19 active tally of 232.


Also Read: Mumbai reports 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 61

As per the state health department's bulletin, the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,57,31,240 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 7,755 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 18; Fatality: 0; Active cases: 232; Tests: 7,755.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra Coronavirus news india mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK