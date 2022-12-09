Breaking News
Mumbai reports 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 61

Updated on: 09 December,2022 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

No death was reported on December 9, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744

Mumbai reports 5 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 61

Representational Pic


Mumbai reported five new Covid-19 cases on Friday. The fresh cases took the tally of infections in the metropolis to 11,54,977, a civic official told the PTI. 


No death was reported on December 9, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,744, he said.



The addition to the tally was a dip from the 14 cases reported a day earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official added.


The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,35,172, leaving the city with an active tally of 61, he said.

As per BMC data, the caseload doubling time is 1,26,927 days and the overall growth rate of cases between December 2 and 8 stood at 0.001 per cent.

The recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the total number of coronavirus tests conducted so far was 1,85,85,247, including 2,244 in the last 24 hours. 

(with PTI inputs)

