Maharashtra reports 26 new cases of Covid-19 infections, no death

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26 new cases of Covid-19 infections, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 26 new cases of Covid-19 infections, while no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

A state health department media bulletin said that 64 patients were discharged today taking the total number of patients who have recovered from the infection to 80,20,464. The recovery rate in the state stood at 98.18 per cent while the case fatality rate in the state is 1.81 per cent.

The bulletin said that out of 8,71,84,182 laboratory samples 81,69,258 have been tested positive (9.37) per cent for Covid-19 until today.

At present dominant variant of Covid is Omicron XBB.1.16. Total 1685 cases were found to be infected with this variant. There were 19 deaths reported among the cases of this variant.

India, in the meanwhile, recorded 310 new Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

A single-day rise of 310 fresh coronavirus cases was reported while the active cases decreased to 4,222, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,31,870 with three latest fatalities, including one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The infection tally stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,588).

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to

4,44,54,496, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.