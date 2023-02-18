Breaking News
Mumbai: IIT Bombay launches parallel probe in student death case
Mumbai: Temperature rises, so does AQI levels
Maharashtra: BJP cannot finish the Sena, says Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Lower Parel traffic delays fire-fighting op at Raghuvanshi
Mumbai Crime: Delivery boy saved numbers of women, sent them porn

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra reports 27 Covid 19 cases active tally now 109

Maharashtra reports 27 Covid-19 cases, active tally now 109

Updated on: 18 February,2023 09:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

No Covid-19 related death was reported on Saturday, the state health department said

Maharashtra reports 27 Covid-19 cases, active tally now 109

Representational Pic


Maharashtra on Saturday reported 27 Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,388, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.


This was a steep rise from the 15 cases detected on Friday, he pointed out.



Pune circle led with 13 cases, followed by 10 in Mumbai, three in Nagpur and one is Nashik circle, he said.


The recovery count increased by 14 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,858, leaving the state with an active caseload of 109, he said.

Pune leads with 40 active cases, followed by 29 in Mumbai and nine in Thane, the official added.

Also Read: EC order in Shiv Sena case is an extension of 'Operation Lotus': AAP

As per health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, while the number of coronavirus tests stands at 8,63,80,717, including 5,966 in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said 21,818 out of the 9,80,951 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 34 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli and Aurangabad, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 8137388; fresh cases: 27; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,858 ; active cases 109; total tests: 8,63,80,717.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Should housing societies be more cautious with their elevators and sewer lines?
maharashtra Coronavirus mumbai mumbai news news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK