Maharashtra reports 50 pc drop in Covid-19 cases at 1,515

On Monday, Maharashtra recorded 1,515 new Covid-19 cases, nearly 50 per cent less compared to the previous day and three more deaths, said the state health department.

Mumbai reported 431 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The state's public health department bulletin mentioned 2,062 more patients recovered from the infection during the day, pushing up their cumulative count to 78,16,933 and leaving the state with 21,935 active cases.

Of the 21,935 active Covid-19 cases, the highest - 7,040 - were in Mumbai, followed by 5,221 in Pune district and 4,605 in Thane.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate stood at 97.87 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.85 per cent.

As per the department, out of the 1,515 new cases, the highest - 810 - were from the Mumbai administrative circle - which includes the metropolis and its satellite towns - followed by Pune (459), Nashik (89), Nagpur (62), Akola (46), Latur (17), Aurangabad (16) and Kolhapur (16), among other circles.

Maharashtra's case positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 6.39 per cent.

