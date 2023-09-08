Maharashtra: Road contractor booked for man's death due to pothole in Thane

The Thane rural police in Maharashtra on Thursday registered a case against the road contractor for a 22-year-old man's death

The Thane police in Maharashtra have registered an offence against the proprietor of a road construction company over the death of a 22-year-old man due to a pothole in Thane district, police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The Thane rural police on Thursday registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the proprietor of Jijau Construction Road Build Private Ltd based on a complaint lodged by the deceased man's family, an official told the PTI.

On August 31, the victim Akash Jadhav was travelling on a two-wheeler from Ambadi to Wada when he hit a pothole and fell. He sustained severe injuries and died on September 3, he said.

As per the complaint, the responsibility for the maintenance and repair of the Wada Bhiwandi road was given to the construction firm, which did not carry out its work properly. There were many potholes on the road, which resulted in accidents and subsequent deaths, the official said, adding that further probe is underway, according to the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Nashik, a man and a three-year-old boy were killed, while a woman was injured when a slab and a wall of an old house collapsed on them in Nashik district, police said on Friday, as per the PTI.

The incident took place in Nalwadpada village in Dindori taluka of the district around 11.30 pm on Thursday, an official said.

A slab and a wall of a room in the house caved in, trapping three members of a family who were asleep, he said.

Gulab Waman Khare (60), his wife Vithabai, and grandson Nishant were trapped under the rubble, the official said.

The couple's son Vishal heard the loud crash and saw the trio trapped in the debris, and alerted the neighbours, he said, adding that the trio was extricated in the early hours of Friday.

Gulab and his grandson were killed in the incident, while Vithabai sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

Rains returned to Nashik district after a gap of nearly a month on Friday, with Nashik city receiving 62.4 mm of rains between 11.30 am and 5.30 pm.

(with PTI inputs)