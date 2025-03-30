The Maharashtra government has approved 17 key industrial projects worth Rs 3.92 lakh crore, promising over 1.1 lakh direct jobs and up to 3 lakh indirect employment opportunities. These projects will boost economic development, especially in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

The investment is expected to create thousands of employment opportunities in the state

Listen to this article Maharashtra’s industrial growth accelerates with Rs 3.92 lakh crore investment boost x 00:00

A significant decision aimed at accelerating Maharashtra’s industrial development was taken in a meeting of the state cabinet sub-committee, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting approved 17 major projects with a total investment of Rs 3,92,056 crore. This investment is expected to generate 1,11,725 direct jobs and between 2.5 to 3 lakh indirect employment opportunities, providing a significant boost to the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions. Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with other senior ministers, were present at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This decision has given a major impetus to the state’s industrial sector, with several key projects receiving government approval. Massive investments are being made in various sectors across Nagpur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Pune, Raigad, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts. The investment is expected to create thousands of employment opportunities in the state.

Significant industrial investments across Maharashtra

Renewable energy and battery production

Nagpur District: The industrial zones of Butibori and MIHAN are seeing significant investments in solar energy and lithium battery manufacturing projects.

Power In Energy India is investing Rs 15,299 crore in Butibori for solar energy equipment, creating 4,500 jobs.

Vardhan Lithium Company is investing Rs 42,532 crore in Nagpur for lithium battery and refinery projects, generating 6,000 employment opportunities.

Reliance Infrastructure is investing Rs 20,941 crore in Butibori for lithium iron phosphate battery production, providing 7,000 jobs. Additionally, the company is investing Rs 20,000 crore in solar PV wafer and cell manufacturing, creating 6,900 jobs.

Vari Energies is investing Rs 30,000 crore in Nagpur for solar energy equipment production, expected to generate 15,000 jobs.

Steel industry expansion

Gadchiroli district:

JSW Steel Company is investing Rs 1,00,000 crore, though this will create only 2,500 jobs.

Lloyd Metal & Energy Company is investing Rs 16,580 crore, generating 3,500 jobs.

Surjagad Ispat Company is investing Rs 9,230 crore, providing 8,000 employment opportunities.

Raigad district:

Jindal Stainless Company is setting up a Rs 41,580 crore project, creating 15,500 jobs.

Chandrapur district (Bhadravati):

Greta Energy Company is investing Rs 10,319 crore in a steel project, generating 8,000 jobs.

Defence and aerospace Industry

Nagpur:

Economic Explosive Solar Defence Company is launching a Rs 12,780 crore project, creating 2,325 jobs.

Pune:

L&T Defence Company is investing Rs 10,000 crore, generating 2,500 employment opportunities.

Electric vehicles and battery production

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Anvi Power Industries is investing Rs 10,521 crore in lithium battery production, creating 5,000 jobs.

Reliance Infrastructure is investing Rs 14,377 crore in new energy vehicle manufacturing, providing 4,000 employment opportunities.

Jensol Engineering is investing Rs 4,000 crore in four-wheeler electric vehicle manufacturing, generating 3,000 jobs.

Pharmaceutical sector growth

Nashik and Navi Mumbai:

Reliance Life Sciences Company is setting up a Rs 8,206 crore project, creating 4,790 jobs.

Beverage Industry

Ahilyanagar:

Cylon Beverages Can Company is investing Rs 1,039 crore in aluminium can production for carbonated soft drinks, providing 450 jobs.

Government’s vision for industrial growth

Commenting on the landmark decision, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, “This investment will accelerate Maharashtra’s industrial development, particularly in Vidarbha and Marathwada. It will create numerous employment opportunities for the state’s unemployed youth.” The investments will significantly boost the industrialisation of these regions and mark a crucial step toward Maharashtra’s bright future.