Maharashtra: School teacher arrested for sexually abusing teen student in Palghar

Representative Image

A 41-year-old teacher of a school has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a teen student in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police told news agency PTI on Friday.

The accused, who is from Nalasopara, was arrested on Thursday evening under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official told PTI.

While the incident took place last month and the girl informed her parents about it recently, following which a complaint was lodged, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Earlier this month, a 45-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Palghar district was arrested on the charge of kidnapping, rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl.

Sachin Navadkar, the public relations officer of the Palghar rural police told PTI that the girl from Talasari taluka went to school around 9 am on March 1 but did not return home, prompting her family to approach the police.

Four police teams pieced together many leads and intelligence inputs to zero in on a neighbour of the girl. He was then taken into custody on suspicion, the official said.

During interrogation, the man said he took the girl to Sanjan in Gujarat, less than 20 km from Talasari, where he raped and killed her before dumping the body in a forest, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)