Citizens over 60 and with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh can make pilgrimage at government expense

Vidhan Bhavan. File Photo

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Senior citizens with annual income up to Rs 2.5L can make pilgrimage at govt expense x 00:00

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday reportedly approved a proposal for free pilgrimage to senior citizens under the 'Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana', an official said.

As per the proposal, citizens over 60 and with an annual income of up to Rs 2.5 lakh can avail of the scheme, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the PTI report, each senior citizen will be entitled to a maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 under the pilgrimage scheme, the official said.

Reportedly, the cabinet also approved the setting up of the 'Mukhyamantri Warkari Mahamandal' for the welfare of pilgrims.

A skilled training institution for the Matang community will be set up, the official told PTI.

According to the PTI report, the cabinet approved an additional expenditure of Rs 7,775 crore for the state's free electricity scheme for farmers. In all, 44 lakh farmers will benefit from it, the official said.

The cabinet also gave its go-ahead for an incentive of Rs 1,000 for up to two hectares to cotton and soybean farmers for the kharif season and Rs 5,000 per hectare for growing the crops on more than two hectares.

In another decision, a loan of Rs 27,750 crore will be availed for land acquisition for the Virar-Alibaug Multi-Modal Corridor and the Pune Ring Road. As per the news agency report, the cabinet cancelled its earlier nod for a government guarantee given for the loan from HUDCO.

In recent developments, the Maharashtra government on Thursday tabled a bill in the Maharashtra assembly aimed at preventing unlawful activities of individuals and organisations, with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stressing the need to curb the rising presence of Naxal outfits in rural and urban areas through effective legal means, reported news agency PTI.

Named the 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Act 2024', this bill is seen to curb the menace of Naxalism and its sympathizers in urban areas, reported PTI.

Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have enacted Public Security Acts for effective prevention of unlawful activities.

The bill tabled in the Lower House of the Maharashtra Assembly describes unlawful activities as indulging in or propagating acts of violence, vandalism, or other acts generating fear and apprehension in the public. Indulging in or encouraging the use of firearms, explosives, or other devices, or encouraging or preaching disobedience to established law and its institutions, is also an unlawful activity, it said, reported PTI.

The unlawful organisation is the one that indulges in, bets on, assists, gives aid to, or encourages, directly or indirectly, any unlawful activity.

Association with an unlawful organisation will see a jail term of three to seven years and a fine of Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh.

(With inputs from PTI)