Updated on: 11 December,2023 08:47 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Ashutosh Dumbre. File pic

Maharashtra: Senior IPS officer Ashutosh Dumbre appointed new Thane police commissioner
Key Highlights

  1. Senior IPS officer Ashutosh Dumbre as the new Thane police commissioner
  2. The state home department issued an order about Ashutosh Dumbre`s new posting
  3. Ashutosh Dumbre, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is currently posted as commissioner in the SID

The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed senior IPS officer Ashutosh Dumbre as the new Thane police commissioner, the PTI reported.


The state home department issued an order about Ashutosh Dumbre's new posting.


The order also said that the incumbent police commissioner of Thane city, Jaijeet Singh, will now be the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).


Ashutosh Dumbre, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is currently posted as commissioner in the State Intelligence Department (SID).

The senior IPS officer has served in various capacities during his decades-long career. Earlier, he was posted in Thane city as its joint police commissioner and also served as Mumbai's joint commissioner of crime and Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on different occasions.

Ashutosh Dumbre was awarded the President's Police Medal For Distinguished Service in 2021.

Meanwhile, in a major reshuffle in April, the Maharashtra government had issued orders for the transfer and promotion of 30 IPS officers, including three to the director general of police (DGP) rank, an official had earlier said.

As per the order issued by the Home Department, senior IPS officers Sadanand Date, Jaijeet Singh and Bipin Kumar Singh were promoted to the rank of DGP.

Sadanand Date, heading the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is now the director general of the squad.

Bipin Kumar Singh, additional director general of the Economic Offences Wing, has been made the managing director of Maharashtra State Security Corporation, the order stated.

Senior IPS officer Manoj Lohiya has been transferred as the police commissioner of Aurangabad city replacing Nikhil Gupta, it stated.

At least 12 officers, who were serving as deputy inspectors general (DIG) and additional commissioners of police, have been promoted to the inspector general of police (IGP) rank, the order said.

These officers include Mumbai Police's Central Region Additional Commissioner Anil Kumbhare, who has been promoted to IG, ATS.

Additional CP (Crime) Dnyaneshwar Chavan has been promoted as IG, Aurangabad Range, while Additional CP Dilip Sawant has been made IG, coastal security. Nisar Tamboli is now IG administration in the Maharashtra Police Headquarters, the order stated.

Senior IPS officer KMM Prasanna will serve as IG establishment at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters, it said.

IPS officers Abhivan Deshmukh, Anil Paraskar, M Ramkumar and Shashi Kumar Meena have been promoted as additional commissioners of police, while Deepak Sakore has been transferred as additional commissioner (crime) in Navi Mumbai Police, the order stated.

(with PTI inputs)

