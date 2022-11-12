×
Maharashtra: Sex racket busted in Palghar; one woman held, two rescued

Updated on: 12 November,2022 02:12 PM IST  |  Plghar
The MBVV police had received information about the accused woman who allegedly operated the racket by forwarding photographs of women to customers on WhatsApp, an official said

Representational image


The police have busted a sex racket in Maharashtra's Palghar district and arrested a 39-year-old woman who allegedly pushed women into flesh trade, police said on Saturday.


The MBVV police had received information about the accused woman who allegedly operated the racket by forwarding photographs of women to customers on WhatsApp, an official said.



The anti-human trafficking cell sent a decoy customer to the woman in Vasai on Wednesday and apprehended her just as the deal was struck, he said, adding that two women were rescued in the operation.

An offence under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA) has been registered at Valiv police station, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

