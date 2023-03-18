Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Why I suspected my niece, went to cops,’ says Lalbaug murder victim’s brother
Mumbai: You can park and travel at these five Metro stations
Mumbai: Infections on the rise, but detections halt
Mumbai: These posh western suburbs are sick and tired of traffic violations
Chunks fall from MSRTC’s Mumbai Central depot ceiling, nobody hurt
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Shiv Senas Shinde faction holds rally in Palghar asks workers to prepare for elections

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Shinde faction holds rally in Palghar, asks workers to prepare for elections

Updated on: 18 March,2023 03:22 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Top

Phatak further said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a mega rally in Vasai after the current session of the state legislative Assembly concludes

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Shinde faction holds rally in Palghar, asks workers to prepare for elections

Photo/Facebook


The Eknath Shinde-led faction held a rally in Maharashtra's Palghar district and called upon party workers to prepare for the upcoming elections.


Addressing the rally at Nalla Sopara on Friday, the party's Palghar district in-charge Ravindra Phatak asked party workers from the Vasai-Virar region to work towards winning future elections to the civic bodies, state legislature and the general elections next year.



He urged sainiks to approach each and every household in the region and work for the party's victory.


Also read: 'Only 100 Mumbai students get to study in city’s medical colleges': Ashish Shelar asks govt to remove disparity

Phatak further said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a mega rally in Vasai after the current session of the state legislative Assembly concludes. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
shiv sena news mumbai mumbai news palghar maharashtra Eknath Shinde

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK