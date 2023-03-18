Maharashtra: Shiv Sena's Shinde faction holds rally in Palghar, asks workers to prepare for elections

Phatak further said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a mega rally in Vasai after the current session of the state legislative Assembly concludes

The Eknath Shinde-led faction held a rally in Maharashtra's Palghar district and called upon party workers to prepare for the upcoming elections.

Addressing the rally at Nalla Sopara on Friday, the party's Palghar district in-charge Ravindra Phatak asked party workers from the Vasai-Virar region to work towards winning future elections to the civic bodies, state legislature and the general elections next year.

He urged sainiks to approach each and every household in the region and work for the party's victory.

Phatak further said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address a mega rally in Vasai after the current session of the state legislative Assembly concludes.

