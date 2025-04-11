According to the terms of the agreement, the collaboration aims to develop a thorium reactor in Maharashtra, commercialise thorium reactor technology in line with the safety standards set by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and establish an assembly line for thorium reactors under the state’s ‘Make in Maharashtra’ initiative

The agreement was signed at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai, in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday.

In a significant step towards advancing clean energy technology, the Maharashtra Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday with Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy corporation ROSATOM for the joint development of a thorium-based nuclear reactor.

The MoU was signed between Mahagenco and ROSATOM's 'Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel' initiative.

According to the terms of the agreement, the collaboration aims to develop a thorium reactor in Maharashtra, commercialise thorium reactor technology in line with the safety standards set by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), and establish an assembly line for thorium reactors under the state’s ‘Make in Maharashtra’ initiative.

The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) will provide strategic support for the joint development of the Small Modular Reactor with Thorium Fuel. All operations under the project will adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Government of India and the AERB.

A joint working group will be constituted to oversee coordination and research activities related to the project. This group will include representatives from Mahagenco, Rosatom Energy Projects, MITRA, and Global Technology Alliance.

“All legal provisions and safety protocols as laid out by the Government of India for nuclear energy will be strictly followed during implementation,” the official statement read.

Senior officials from both India and Russia were present at the signing ceremony. Attendees included Ashwini Bhide, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister; Dr Shriekar Pardeshi, Secretary; Praveen Pardeshi, CEO of MITRA; Sanjay Khandare, Acting Additional Chief Secretary (Energy); Russian Federation’s Consul General in Mumbai, Ivan V. Fetisov; Yuri A. Lysenko, Counselor from the Russian Embassy; Alexandre Volgin, Director of Projects (South and South Asia), REP; Dimitry Gumennikov, Project Manager, REP; Abhay Harane, Director (Projects); Atul Sonje, Chief Engineer; Aman Mittal, Joint CEO; Pramod Shinde, Joint Secretary, MITRA; Nitin Jawale, Joint Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy; and Kishor Mundargi from Global Technology Alliance.

CM announces 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase Maratha heritage

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced about an upcoming 'Glorious Maratha Tour Train', aimed to showcase rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, an official statement said.

CM Fadnavis made the announcement during a joint press conference held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai along Union Railway Minister Ashwini.

CM Fadnavis unveiled the upcoming Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Glorious Maratha Tour Train by IRCTC.

An official statement said that it will be a specially curated 10-day journey aboard the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train which aims to showcase the rich heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, as well as key cultural and pilgrimage sites across Maharashtra.

"The tour will start from Delhi and travel to iconic heritage, cultural and pilgrimage destinations in Pune, Raigad, Shirdi, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This initiative is not just a journey -- it’s a tribute to the valour, Maharashtrain culture, timeless legacy of Maratha empire and taking blessings at the ancient heritage pilgrimage destinations, CM Fadnavis wrote on X.

🚩 Big news: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & the Glorious Maratha Tour announced for July 2025 by GoI !



The statement further said that the Indian Railways is set to modernise Mumbai’s suburban railway network with a significant boost in infrastructure, technology, and passenger services.