Vehicles plying on the Elphinstone Bridge on Thursday. Decision on closure will be taken next week. Pics/Anurag Ahire

The traffic police did not shut the Elphinstone Road Overbridge as previously announced for Thursday but said a decision on its closure would be taken sometime next week.

Officials said the final decision would be made after considering the suggestions and objections received from citizens. Pradeep Chavan, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), who also holds the additional charge of additional police commissioner (Traffic), had issued a draft notification regarding the bridge closure and related diversions on April 8.

Speaking to mid-day, Chavan said, “It is the first time we’ve published a draft inviting suggestions and objections before closing a bridge. Citizens can send in their inputs until April 13. Based on the feedback, we hope to take a final decision next week.” He added that suggestions and objections can be emailed to addlcp.traffic@mahapolice.gov.in.

The draft notification proposed closing the Elphinstone Bridge for two years to facilitate the construction of the Sewri-Worli Connector. However, the proposed timeline has raised concerns among citizens, who are sceptical about whether the work can be completed within two years.

Public concerns

Nitesh Kalambe, a Lalbaug resident, said, “It already takes 30 to 40 minutes to cross Currey Road Bridge by car. Once the Elphinstone Bridge shuts, the congestion will get worse. We understand the need for the work, but there’s no guarantee it’ll be done in two years. Just look at the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri.”

Dadasaheb Mhashilkar, a resident of Parel, added, “We understand the need to build new infrastructure, but will authorities take responsibility if the bridge doesn’t reopen in two years?”

Rahul Jadhav, who lives in Suraj Building, Prabhadevi, said, “We’ll have to accept that the bridge will close. On foot, we can cross the railway line easily, but for vehicles, it adds 30–40 minutes to a commute that would take 20 minutes on foot.”

About the project

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has undertaken the Sewri-Worli Connector project. The connector aims to link the eastern and western coasts of Mumbai—connecting Worli to Sewri—and will serve as a key link between BMC’s Coastal Road, the Eastern Express Highway, and the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link.