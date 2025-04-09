Numerous diversions have been planned in west and east directions to prevent congestion; Police said the Elphinstone bridge will be shut down for the next two years and the police have planned traffic diversions and no-parking zones to prevent congestion and disruptions

The 125-year-old Elphinstone bridge, which will be closed on April 10. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Mumbai: Traffic cops issue advisory regarding Elphinstone bridge closure from April 10

The Mumbai traffic police has issued a traffic advisory regarding the closure of Elphinstone bridge, which is scheduled to take place on April 10. Police said the Elphinstone bridge will be shut down for the next two years and the police have planned traffic diversions and no-parking zones to prevent congestion and disruptions.

Shedding light on traffic diversions the advisory reads, “Traffic going to Dadar West will take a right turn from Madkebuwa Chowk [Parel TT Junction], take Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, turn left from Khodadad Circle [Dadar TT Junction] and go to the desired destination via Tilak bridge.

“Traffic going to Prabhadevi and Worli should take Madkebuwa Chowk directly and via Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Krishna Nagar Junction, Parel Workshop, Supari Bagh Junction and Bharat Mata Junction, take a right turn and go through Mahadev Palav Road on Currey Road railway bridge, take a right turn from Shingte Master Chowk and go to the desired destination via Lower Parel bridge.

“Traffic going to Prabhadevi and Worli will be diverted from Madkebuwa Chowk straight to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road to Krishna Nagar Junction to Parel Workshop to Supari Bagh Junction to Bharat Mata Junction to Sant Jagnade Chowk, take a right turn, take Sane Guruji Road, Chinchpokli Railway Bridge, take a right turn from Comrade Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokli Junction) and go to the desired destination via NM Joshi Road. Traffic going from Sion, Matunga to Prabhadevi and Worli via Elphistone Bridge will take a right turn from Khodadad Circle via Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and proceed to the desired destination via Tilak bridge.”

The east-bound direction

According to the advisory, vehicles headed to Parel via Elphinstone bridge should proceed straight from Sant Rohidas Chowk (Elphinstone Junction), take a left turn from Wadacha Naka Junction, proceed via Lower Parel bridge, take a left turn from Shingte Master Chowk and proceed via Mahadev Palav Road via Currey Road railway bridge to Bharat Mata Junction to the desired destination.

The advisory reads, “Traffic going to Parel via Elphinstone Bridge should go straight from Sant Rohidas Chowk, take a left turn from Wadacha Naka Junction, go via Lower Parel Bridge and then straight from Shingte Master Chowk to NM Joshi Road. From Comrade Gulabrao Ganacharya Chowk (Chinchpokli Junction), take a left turn and proceed via Sane Guruji Road via Chinchpokli bridge, then take a left turn from Sant Jagnade Chowk and proceed to the desired destination.”

“Traffic going to Parel from Sayani Road and SL Matkar Road via Elphinstone bridge should take a right turn from Sant Rohidas Chowk and proceed to Wadacha Naka Junction, take a left turn to Lower Parel Bridge and proceed to Shingte Master Chowk. Take a left turn towards Mahadev Palav Road via Currey Road railway bridge and go to the desired destination from Bharat Mata Junction.”

Traffic going to Sion, Matunga from Senapati Bapat Road via Elphinstone bridge should take a left turn from Senapati Bapat Road and take a right turn at VS Matkar Road and Bapurao Parulekar Road, take a right turn at Hanuman Mandir Circle, take a right turn at Kotwal Garden to Khodadad Circle and further.

Traffic plan on Mahadev Road

The advisory reads, “One direction will continue [sic] on Mahadev Palav Road [Currey Road Railway Bridge] from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk [Bharat Mata Junction] to Shingte Master Chowk will be open from 7 am to 3 pm. One direction will continue on Mahadev Palav Road from Shingte Master Chowk to Bharat Mata Junction from 3 pm to 11 pm. Mahadev Palav Road will remain open for vehicles between 11 pm and 7 am.

Guidelines for pedestrians

Pedestrians have been advised to use the pedestrian railway bridge connecting Prabhadevi and Parel railway stations near the One International Centre to travel in the east-west direction in Parel and Prabhadevi.