Maharashtra: Six booked by Thane Police for duping flat buyers of Rs 80 lakh

Updated on: 27 June,2024 07:27 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The police said that the accused had promised the 43-year-old complainant and six others flats and shops in an upcoming housing in Bhiwandi

Representational Pic/File

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating a banker and six others of about Rs 80 lakh after promising to get them flats and shops in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


According to the PTI, in his complaint to the Kapurbawdi police, the complainant, who works as a senior official in a private bank, said the accused had collected Rs 79.89 lakh from seven of them in 2015.


The police said that the accused had promised the 43-year-old complainant and six others flats and shops in an upcoming housing in Bhiwandi.


However, the customers neither got any property nor the refund of their money despite follow-ups, the official said citing the FIR.

Acting on the banker's complaint, the police on Wednesday booked six persons under the IPC and Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the Promotion of Construction, Sale, Management and Transfer) Act, or MOFA. 

Thane woman loses Rs 1.5 crore in 'investment' fraud; seven booked

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a 62-year-old woman from Thane reportedly lost nearly Rs 1.5 crore after being lured with 'high returns' on investments, an official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The police have named seven persons in the FIR, the official added.

The complainant, a resident of the Kavesar area told the police that she was in touch with the accused between April and June.

The accused provided the woman with links and added her to a WhatsApp group before goading her to 'invest' a total of Rs 1,45,35,6000 saying she would get 'high returns', the official said.

However, the woman did not get any returns on her money even after following up with the accused. She then approached the police, said the official from Kasarwadavli police station, the news agency reported on Thursday.

Police have identified the accused as Ushma Shah, Sunita Kumari, Abhijit Gandhi, Vivek Patel, Ketan Marwadi, Juni V Patel, and Naresh Kumar D Jadeja, he said, adding that they have been booked under the IPC and IT Act.

(with PTI inputs)

