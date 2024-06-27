Maharashtra MLC polls: Woman takes selfie with ballot paper, booked for MCC violation in Thane

Based on the complaint of the poll officer, we have booked her under Representation of the People Act

A woman was booked for alleged poll code violation during the Maharashtra MLC polls in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The woman is reportedly accused of taking a selfie with the ballot paper while voting in the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls on Wednesday and posting the image on social media, the Ambernath police station official said, as per the PTI.

"Based on the complaint of the poll officer, we have booked her under Representation of the People Act. She is yet to be arrested and further probe is underway," he said.

Voting took place on Wednesday for the biennial elections to four seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in Mumbai, Konkan, and Nashik regions. As many as 4.29 lakh voters were eligible to decide the fate of 55 candidates in the Mumbai Graduates, Mumbai Teachers, Nashik Teachers and Konkan Graduates constituencies, according to the PTI.

Earlier, ahead of the Biennial Elections 2024, Mumbai Police has issued guidelines for upcoming polls on June 26 and shared the details of complete restrictions in the city during the polls.

In a preventive order, the police said, whereas, polling in Legislative Council Biennial Elections for Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers Constituencies is to take place at number of Polling Stations in above constituencies on the June 26 and a large number of voters are likely to visit various Polling Stations to exercise their right of voting.

The police said that it necessary for the purpose of preventing obstruction, annoyance and injury or risk of obstructing, annoyance and injury to persons lawfully employed and for the purpose of preventing the disturbance of the public tranquility.

The preventive order was issued on Friday by Akbar Pathan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mumbai Police.

It said that no person not being a candidate in connection with the election for which polling is to take place at a Polling Stations or the accredited agent of such a candidate or an official engaged in connection with the election or any public servant engaged in duty at or in the vicinity of such Polling Stations shall between

6.00 a.m. and 12 midnight on the 26 June, 2024, loiter or join or form any assembly or group of persons of any public through fare, highway road, street lane, bye -lane or any other public place within a distance of one hundred meters radius from any Polling Stations in Mumbai Graduates and Mumbai Teachers, constituencies.

