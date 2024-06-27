The child had fallen into a bucket of water on June 1 while her parents were busy with household chores. She was admitted to a hospital and had been undergoing treatment

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Toddler falls into a bucket of water, dies while undergoing treatment x 00:00

A toddler who fell into a bucket of water on June 1 and was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mumbra in Thane district of Maharashtra has died, a police official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The one-year-old girl identified as Fatima Ibrahim Khan died on June 23, the Mumbra police station official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The child had fallen into a bucket of water while her parents were busy with household chores. She was rushed to a hospital in Kausa where she died while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered and a probe is underway," he added, as per the PTI.

Three teenagers drown in Painganga river in Yavatmal

Meanwhile, three teenagers on Wednesday drowned in Painganga river of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra, the police said, reported the PTI.

The three teenagers including two girls and a boy, aged between 14 to 17 years, drowned in the Painganga river in eastern Maharashtra, the police said.

The incident took place at Savleshwar village in Umarkhed tehsil.

According to the PTI, Kaveri Muneshwar (15) and Avantika Patil (14) had gone to the riverbank for washing clothes, and afterwards they went into the water for a swim but began to drown, said a police official.

Two boys who were nearby tried to help them, but one of them, identified as Chetan Kalpande (17) drowned along with the girls, an official said.

The other boy managed to swim ashore but his condition was serious and he was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nanded in Maharashtra, the police official said.

The bodies of the deceased will be handed over to their families after autopsy, he added.

Boy drowns in lake in Palghar

In an another incident, a 15-year-old boy drowned in a lake in Nalasopara in the district on Wednesday, police said.

Three children had gone to swim in Dhaniv Talao and one of them, Firoz Vasim Shaikh, drowned, said an official.

Locals tried to rescue him after the other two boys raised alarm but in vain, he said.

Meanwhile, people in the area blamed the railways, which is carrying out construction nearby, for not fencing the lake, and ransacked the office of the construction contractor, the official said, according to the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)