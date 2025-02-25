While five of the six injured were discharged after being treated, condition of head constable Ajit Tambe is said to be critical; the case is being investigated by Pune’s rural Talegaon police as the accident occurred near their jurisdiction

The accident took place at the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Six injured as car collides head-on with truck on Samruddhi Mahamarg x 00:00

Six people, including two head constables, on their way to Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj were injured, with one constable battling for life after their car collided head-on with a truck on the Samruddhi Mahamarg (Mumbai–Nagpur Expressway). All are residents of the Ghatkopar area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case is being investigated by Pune’s rural Talegaon police as the accident occurred near their jurisdiction. Officials from Talegaon police told mid-day that they have registered a diary entry in this matter. “On February 22, six persons, including two police officers, had met with an accident and were admitted to nearby hospitals,” said an officer.

The injured have been identified as head constable Omkar Jadhav, attached to Saki Naka police station, head constable Ajit Tambe, attached to South Mumbai’s Gamdevi police station, driver Rupesh Gujar, Amit Shinde, Omkar Thate, and Pradeep Bhoyar. The officer said that while five of the six injured were discharged after treatment, head constable Tambe is undergoing treatment at Rims Hospital in Amravati, as his condition is said to be critical.

“We received a call about a collision and rushed to the spot. Head Constable Tambe has been admitted to Rims Hospital, and his condition is said to be serious by the doctors,” the officer added. Constable Jadhav, who also sustained serious injuries, told mid-day, “Near Talegaon, the driver of the car—Gujar—heard a voice and then accidentally changed lanes and collided with a truck. We all were rushed to the hospital. All of us are receiving medical treatment, and I have been discharged. I am in a state of shock as one of my friends is battling for life.”

The police suspect that the driver lost control of the car as the tyre allegedly burst. “The driver claims that he heard a noise and the tyre burst, due to which he lost control of the car. We are verifying his claims,” said another officer from Talegaon police.