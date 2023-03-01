Maharashtra: Small cabinet struggling to keep up with budget session

Opposition corners govt as CM, deputy CM, cabinet ministers struggle to juggle multiple depts and answer queries, which is leading to delays

Congress MLA Nana Patole questioned government on the delay in cabinet expansion. File pic

The unexpanded cabinet is proving to be an embarrassment for the state government. The existing number of ministers appear to be inadequate for the tightrope walk the government is being subjected to while attending to business by the Opposition.

The crisis was felt in the winter session as well, but the work load of the ongoing budget session has compounded the problem for Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis. Both head too many departments and must reply to the Opposition’s queries. In times of need, their colleagues, in addition to their own responsibilities, have to answer in place of the senior duo. There are 20 ministers in the Cabinet, all holding the cabinet minister rank with no juniors to assist.

On Tuesday, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had to postpone the first two calling attention motions, because Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Fadnavis was busy attending the Upper house. The next motion delayed because the minister in-charge was not present. He did arrive to finish the business, but not before his other colleague was asked to speak up without having any information.

The Opposition used the crisis to corner the government, and Congress MLA Nana Patole asked why the cabinet expansion has been delayed. Opposition leader Ajit Pawar made a few concrete suggestions to smoothen the work.

In the absence of a deputy to finance minister Fadnavis, one of the cabinet ministers is expected to be asked to read the budget in the upper house, while the DCM will read it in the lower house.

20

No. of cabinet ministers