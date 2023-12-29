Maharashtra: Speeding truck mows down Nagpur siblings; people set vehicle ablaze, cops resort to lathi-charge

A 20-year-old woman and her 15-year-old brother were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a garbage carrying tipper truck in Nagpur on Friday

Following the brutal accident, an agitated crowd set the offending vehicle ablaze, newswire PTI reported quoting a police official.

The incident took place at Bidgaon square in the afternoon, the Wathoda police station official said.

"Anjali Nanelal Saini (20) and Sumit Nanelal Saini (15) died on the spot. A crowd that gathered set the tipper truck ablaze. The enraged mob also vandalised a fire fighting vehicle of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation that had gone to douse the blaze," he said.

"Local police personnel and those from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) had to be deployed in the area. The situation was brought under control after a lathi-charge. The bodies of the siblings have been sent for post mortem," the official said.

The Bidgaon area sees constant movement of such trucks carrying garbage since the Bhandewadi dumping yard is nearby, the official added. PTI COR

Meanwhile, a college-going girl was killed and her elder sister was seriously injured after a speeding mini-bus hit their scooter at a traffic signal in Imambada area here, police said.

The bus driver fled from the spot after the accident which took place on Thursday morning, said an official.

The deceased was identified as Shreya Jeevan Rokde (18), resident of Ganesh Nagar. Her sister Sakshi Rokde (23) was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College & Hospital.

Shreya, a first-year student of Raisoni College, and her sister were heading for college at the time of the accident, the police official said.

As they had stopped at the traffic signal near Ashok Chowk around 9.20 am, waiting for the signal to turn green, a mini-bus hit them from behind, throwing them off the scooter.

Shreya received serious head injuries while her sister suffered injuries on the legs, the official said.

The bus driver drove off from the spot fearing the public's wrath even as some bystanders rushed the two sisters to the hospital where Shreya succumbed soon after she was admitted. (With inputs from agencies)