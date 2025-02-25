Students are encouraged to reach out to the helpline numbers mentioned for any guidance needed; according to helpline counsellors, these numbers are expected to rise significantly during subjects such as mathematics and science, which traditionally generate higher anxiety among students

SSC students at the Acharya Narendra Dev Vidyamandir exam centre in Borivli on Monday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Maharashtra SSC exam: Helpline calls expected to rise as maths, science papers near x 00:00

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s (MSBSHSE) Mumbai divisional helpline received three to four calls on the third day of the ongoing SSC board examinations. Over the first three days, the total number of calls reached approximately 90, with most inquiries revolving around the exam timetable, dress code, and syllabus completion concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to helpline counsellors, these numbers are expected to rise significantly during subjects such as mathematics and science, which traditionally generate higher anxiety among students. “The calls have been fairly steady so far, mostly regarding logistical issues like exam dates and dress code queries,” said Shrikant Shringare, one of the two (in-office) counsellors at the board’s Vashi office.

“We anticipate a surge in inquiries when subjects like mathematics and science are scheduled. Looking at the past few years’ trends, more students are likely to contact us ahead of or on the day of these subjects’ exams,” said Shringare. The SSC exams began on February 21, and over 16 lakh students across the state are answering the exam. In recent years, the board has strengthened its helpline services to assist students with academic doubts, mental well-being and even exam time anxiety.

Murlidhar More, from the Vashi office helpline, said, “These are language exams and so students seemed to call with only trivial and technical queries like confusion over time-table, confusion over second-third language papers etc.” With the mathematics and science papers scheduled on March 5 and 7 and March March 10 and 12 respectively, officials urge students to reach out for guidance if needed. The helpline remains operational throughout the exam period, offering academic and emotional support to candidates navigating this critical phase.

Counselling support team

Shrikant Shingare

9869634765 (in office)

Muralidhar More

7977919850/ 9322105618 (in office)

Hayalij V K

9423947266

Anil Kumar Gadhe

9969038020

Vikas Jadhav

9867874623

Vinod Panhalkar

9527587789

Sanjay Jadhav

9422594844/ 9657079344

Chandrakant Mundhe

8169699204

Ashok Sarode

9322527076/ 8888830139

Shailaja Mulye

9820646115

Sheikh Akhlakh Ahmed A Razzak

9967329370

Sneha Chavan

8369015013

Ujwala Zare

9920125827