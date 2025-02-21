Board dismisses Jalna, Yavatmal rumours; warns of strict action

Staff and students of Saraswati Mandir High School greet students with roses and wish them good luck as the SSC exams begin in Mahim. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Maharashtra SSC exam panic over fake paper leak x 00:00

Rumours of a paper leak in Jalna and Yavatmal disrupted the first day of the Maharashtra State Board SSC exam. Throughout the day, speculation about the alleged leak left SSC students anxious, wondering whether the reports were true and if a re-exam would be conducted. However, by the evening, the state board issued a detailed statement dismissing the claims as mere rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the reports, board Chairman, Sharad Gosavi, and Secretary, Devidas Kulal, stated that the rumours were deliberately spread with malicious intent to disrupt the examination process. On the first day of the exams, the Marathi (First Language) paper was conducted in the morning session. However, concerns arose when reports surfaced about alleged leaks at exam centres in Jalna and Yavatmal districts. The news caused panic among students and parents, prompting immediate intervention by the education board. It also became a matter of sharp criticism from the opposition leader.

Students having a light moment before entering Saraswati Mandir High School exam centre in Mahim for the SSC board exam. Pic/Ashish Raje

Varsha Gaikwad, Congress MP, took to X on the matter and wrote: “The government had made grand announcements to prevent malpractices in examinations, but these claims have fallen flat on the very first day.”

Boards statement

Secretary Devidas Kulal dismissed the alleged paper leaks as deliberate misinformation. “At Badnapur exam centre in Jalna, claims of a Marathi paper leak were false. The circulated pages on social media didn’t match the original question paper. Some handwritten notes were found, but they weren’t part of the exam,” he said.

Students line up before the exam at Don Bosco High School in Borivli. Pic/Nimesh Dave

“A similar case in Yavatmal’s Mahanagar Corona centre also turned out to be misinformation,” he added. “Authorities are considering criminal cases against these false claims.”

Kulal further clarified that in Jalna’s Talni centre, parents tried to enter the hall before the exam, causing disruption. “Police intervened, and the exams continued smoothly,” he said.

Students arrive at Anjuman Islam Exam Centre in Kurla for the exam on Friday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Gosavi urged students and parents not to panic. “Such misinformation causes unnecessary fear and undermines hardworking students. Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

Only five cases of copying were reported on the first day of SSC exams, including one in the Pune division and four in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar division.

Five

No. of cases of copying reported on day 1

Board Helplines

The Mumbai Divisional Board has set up a control room for examination queries. The helpline will be operational from February 4, 2025, and will be available daily from 9 am to 7 pm.

For any examination-related inquiries, students and parents can reach out via the following helpline numbers:

022-27893756

022-27881075

Control Room Support Team

The control room is staffed with dedicated officers and counsellors to assist with various examination-related concerns.

Appointed Officials

Assistant Superintendent and Assistant

Secretary: Kalpana

Pawar

9423476023

Assistant Superintendent: Charushila Adhav

9890261046

Counselling Support Team:

Shrikant Shingare

9869634765

(In office)

Muralidhar More 7977919850 / 9322105618 (In office)

Hayalij V. K.

9423947266

Anil Kumar Gadhe

9969038020

Vikas Jadhav

9867874623

Vinod Panhalkar 9527587789

Sanjay Jadhav 9422594844 / 9657079344

Chandrakant Mundhe

8169699204

Ashok Sarode

9322527076 / 8888830139

Shailaja Mulye

9820646115

Sheikh Akhlakh

Ahmed A. Razzak

9967329370

Sneha Chavan

8369015013

Ujwala Zare

9920125827