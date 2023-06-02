Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Bhiwandi villagers celebrate village boy's result

For Sahil, passing with 73 per cent is also a big deal as he is the first person in his family who to score this high

As the SSC results were declared by the Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), 16-year-old Sahil Sapat rejoices to look at his per cent.

For Sahil, passing with 73 per cent is also a big deal as he is the first person in his family who to score this high.

Residing on the outskirts of Chiradpada village in Bhiwandi, Sahil had to walk 7 km one way daily in order to attend his school in order to complete his Class 10th schooling.

Speaking about his achievement, Sahil Sapat, said, “I am happy to have achieved 73 per cent score in my SSC results. This is the first time in my family that someone has scored this high per cent. I like mathematics as a subject, but I have not yet decided which stream I will like to select or in what profession I will like to make my career. But, I will surely continue my studies and complete my education further.”

Sahil, raised by a single mother, was financially helped by an NGO in order to continue his studies after class 7. Sahil studied in Zilla Parishad school in Bhiwandi till class 7 as that is the only school available to the tribal hamlets in that village.

Aniket Salvi, a political science teacher and founder of Rajani Foundation India, says, “We have been helping him since he was in Class 2 in the Zilla Parishad school. He has been one of the bright students. The children in these hamlets can only study till class 7 free of cost but there are no government schools for students who wish to study beyond class 7.”

For further studies, just like Sahil, all students have to enroll themselves in private schools located at least 7 to 10 km away from their hamlet if they want to continue their education.

Salvi added, “We got Sahil enrolled in a semi-English private school so that he can not only continue studying but also learn the English language. This will help him to shape his career further.”