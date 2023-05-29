Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: 10th result to be declared today, check details here

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of the SSC results 2023 (Class 10 exam) shortly

The students can track the official website of the Maharashtra board: mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, and others to check their results.

The SSC exams held from March 2 to March 25, 2023 this year. The students can check their results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

Details on how to check Maharashtra SSC result 2023:

Board exam seat number and mother's first name on admit cards or application forms, needed for login

The official website of MSBSHSE - mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in

students can look for the Examination Results section on the website.

Click on the link for SSC Result 2023

Enter your roll number or seat number

Review your marks

Students can also download or print the result.

In 2023, around 15,77,256 students enrolled to appear for the SSC exams and the exams were held across 5,033 exam centres.

Last year, Maharashtra state witnessed an impressive performance in the Class 10th exam result. As many as 16.38 lakh SSC students had registered for the class 10 exam, which included 8.89 lakh boys and 7.49 lakh girls. In the Mumbai division alone, 3,45,697 students had registered.

While the overall pass percentage this year is 96.94 per cent, girls yet again outshone boys with their pass percentage of 97.96 as against the boys' 96.06 per cent.

Last year, the Konkan division registered the highest pass percentage of 99.27, while Nashik division is at the bottom with 95.90 per cent

This year, the question papers of SSC exam was not distributed ten minutes prior to the students. Rather, an extra ten minutes was given to students appearing for the board exam later. The paper began at 11 am and rather than concluding at 2 pm, the exams were concluded at 2:10 pm.

Earlier this week, MSBSHSE declared HSC exam results. The overall pass percentage of HSC this year is 91.25 per cent.