Maharashtra: Staff said they will tear our burqas with scissors, claims NEET aspirant

Families of the students who were allegedly abused by teachers during NEET file police complaint, cops to record teachers’ statements

The girls’ parents hand over a complaint to the police

Medical entrance exam NEET has sparked a controversy in Maharashtra’s Washim district, where five Muslim girl students were allegedly forced to remove their hijabs and burqas before taking the test on Sunday. While the parents of two girls have filed a police complaint against the exam centre, its officials defended the action stressing that they simply followed the rule. The Washim police said they will soon record the statements of the accused and witnesses. The Washim police said they will soon record the statements of the accused and witnesses.

The girls and their parents said the staff at Matoshree Shantabai Gote College on Hingoli Road-Washim allegedly made disrespectful remarks against them and their attire. “The staff and college principal and the staff must tender a public apology for their behaviour. We submitted our complaint to the Washim city police station on Monday,” said Gazanfar Hussain, the uncle of one of the girls.



Matoshree Shantabai Gote College at Washim where the alleged incident took place

The NEET (UG) exam was held at six centres in Washim district and Matoshree Shantabai Gote College was one of them. Just before the exams, five aspirants in hijab and burqas were stopped for checking. “Even after matching our faces with the photo on the hall tickets, they asked us to remove the burqas and hijabs. When we reasoned with them and refused to do so one of the staff told us they will tear them with scissors if we didn’t do as they said. We requested them to check us and allow us in, but the staff spoke to us disrespectfully,” said Ariba Saman one of the aspirants.

Another student said, “I went out and informed my uncle about this. I had then removed the hijab and entered the exam hall. This time they stopped me again and asked me to remove my scarf too. We were running out of time so we did as they told us and appeared for the exam. I was very scared.”

Athar Hussain, the father of one of the complainants, said, “We then checked with other centres in Washim. We learnt that they checked and frisked the students and allowed them to appear for the exam wearing burqa and hijab. I even called people in other districts, everybody confirmed this. Following this, we confronted the staff, but we were not allowed in. Hence we approached the police.”

‘They didn’t approach us’

Principal Prof. G S Kubade said the staff just followed the rules and that none of the complainants approached them with their grouse. “Students who were wearing any sort of religious attire were supposed to reach the exam centre an hour earlier for checking. This is mentioned as Rule 9 on their hall ticket. Accordingly, these girls were checked and frisked. To my knowledge, they removed their hijabs and burqas and appeared for the exams. The entire exam process went on very smooth. It was later that they gathered the crowd outside the college campus and created a ruckus. Till then I was not even aware something like this happened, they did not come to me or else I would have taken every step to help them. We have CCTV cameras in place, the girls can come and tell us if someone spoke to them disrespectfully but they did not come to me,” said Kubade. Rule 9 on the hall tickets reads, “If religion/ customs require you to wear a specific attire please visit the centre early for thorough checking.”

‘Not opposed to checking’

The parents stated they were alright with checking, but there was no need to force them to remove their hijabs and burqas. Kubade said they also wanted to make sure everything was in order. “This is the first time we held the NEET exam on our premises. A total of 288 students were scheduled to appear for the exam, but ten were absent. The remaining students appeared for the exam and there was no complaint. Our college has been teaching Urdu literature for over two decades, so many Muslim girl students come to the campus. They have never faced such discrimination. Somebody is purposely creating hatred and confusion.”

Probe on: Cops

Washim Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Pujari said a probe is on. “After the incident, the girls’ parents and relatives approached us and the case is being investigated by police inspector Rafiq Shaikh of Washim city police station. Soon, the statements of those involved including the eyewitnesses will be recorded and appropriate action will be taken.”

5

No of students allegedly told to take off hijab or burqa

17 July

When NEET (UG) was held in the country