Policy will leverage data from government depts, educational institutions, and industries to optimise the delivery of welfare schemes

A statement was released by CM Devendra Fadnavis’s office. File Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Maharashtra: State data policy draft gets cabinet nod

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved the State Data Policy draft which aims to improve the efficiency of government schemes and projects.

As per the statement released by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office, this policy will involve gathering data from various government departments to ensure the efficient execution of diverse welfare schemes and projects.

The State data authority will be set up under the Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (Mitra). “The data collected from departments, educational institutions, research centres, and industries will help improve administrative processes, making them more efficient and transparent,” the release added.

Data will be collected digitally through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system and linked to Aadhaar, using information from various government programmes.