Updated on: 17 March,2023 04:40 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

While the Std 12th exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ended on Friday, the Std 10th exam would end in the last week of March

Maharashtra: Strike for Old Pension Scheme may delay evaluation of state board exams

Representative Image


With teachers joining the ongoing strike of government employees in Maharashtra, the evaluation of answer-sheets of Std 10th and 12th examinations of the state board could be affected, union leaders said on Friday.


While the Std 12th exam conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education ended on Friday, the Std 10th exam would end in the last week of March.



The strike of government employees and teachers' unions who want restoration of the OPS began on March 14.


Santosh Phasge, president of the Junior Teachers' Federation, said all teachers' unions have lent support to the demand for the OPS restoration.

"Teachers' unions have stated that they would not let the ongoing board examinations be affected due to the strike. But it has been decided that after the exams, all academic work including evaluation of papers will be stopped, which will affect the (declaration of) results," he said.

There are a total of 70,000 to 80,000 teachers who work at junior colleges (Std 11th and 12th) in the state, he said.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, a former president of the Pune District Principals' Association, said the teachers from secondary schools are going on strike from Saturday.

"It will definitely affect the evaluation of papers and ultimately the declaration of results," he said.

Anuradha Oak, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said the immediate priority was to conduct the exams smoothly. "If the strike ends soon, all routine work will take place," she said.

With teachers' unions cooperating, the strike has not affected the exams so far, she added. 

