Maharashtra: Suspecting black magic, man forced to walk on embers

Senior citizen has suffered burns on his back and legs

A video grab of Lakshman Bhavarte forced to walk on hot coal. Pic/Navneet Barhate

The Murbad police have registered an FIR against individuals who allegedly forced a senior citizen to walk on burning coals as they suspected that he had been performing black magic rituals. The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused and have arrested three people so far. On March 4, a group of mantriks (people who specialise in chanting mantras) who believe in aghori practices dragged Lakshman Bhavarte, 72, from his residence in Murbad’s Karavale village and forced him to walk barefoot on the burning embers. The matter came to light on March 6, when Bhavarte’s 39-year-old daughter Savita Morey approached the police to register an FIR.

According to the police, around 2.30 am on March 4, the villagers had gathered to witness gondhal—a local art form wherein the villagers sing folk songs and dance to depict mythological stories and folklore. While the event was underway, the group of mantriks forced themselves into Bhavarte’s residence and dragged him to the spot where the villagers had gathered over suspicions that he was practising black magic.

“Some people held him by his hands and forced him to walk on the burning coals, while others beat him with sticks. He pleaded for help but no one listened. Some of those present also recorded videos. The villagers then took him to hospital as his back got burnt during the incident,” said a police officer from Murbad.

Bhavarte suffered burns on his back and his legs. “He was admitted to a private hospital and is now discharged,” said Senior Police Inspector Pramod Babar.

According to the police, the group of mantriks wanted to test Bhavarte’s “knowledge of black magic and other superstitious acts”. However, the police found nothing that proved Bhavarte’s involvement in black magic rituals.

ActivistSpeak

“The act represents a severe violation of human rights. Those responsible for compelling a senior citizen to walk barefoot on burning embers should face prosecution both under the Black Magic Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” said Godfrey Pimenta, trustee, Watchdog Foundation.

Thane’s Murbad police have registered an FIR against 6-7 people under Sections 452(trespassing), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, other Inhuman and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

“Offences under the Black Magic Act are very rarely registered by the police. Such incidents are still happening in society because those who practice such tantrik and aghori rituals are often not aware that this is prohibited by law and can get them arrested. More needs to be done to sensitise people about the prohibition of such practices by law,” said Adv Mutawassim Nizamin, a human rights lawyer practising in the Bombay High Court.



Mar 4

Day incident took place in Murbad’s Karavale village