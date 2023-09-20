Maharashtra: Tanker carrying oil gutted in fire in Thane, nobody injured

Fire in the tanker was reported at the Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, the officials said

A tanker transporting oil was gutted in a major fire in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday, the police said, according to the PTI.

Nobody was injured in the incident, the police said.

According to the PTI, the incident occurred on the Bhiwandi-Nashik bypass road around 10.30 am, they said.

After getting the alert, the fire brigade personnel of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, but the vehicle was reduced to ashes by then, an official said, as per the PTI.

"Nobody was injured as the tanker driver and 'cleaner' (driver's assistant) managed to jump out of the vehicle in time," he said.

The fire incident affected the movement of traffic on the highway for a couple of hours, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was being probed.

Meanwhile, some parts of weather shed stationed at a building in Girgaon area of Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster control room said.

According to the civic body, the incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon at around 3:35 pm following which relief operations were launched by the civic staff, police and the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The incident took place at around 2:50 pm at Bansi Bhavan, Khetwadi 3rd lane, Near Alankar Cinema in Girgaon, some parts of the shed suddenly collapsed, the civic body further said.

Some people were trapped on the upper floors of the building but they were rescued by Fire Brigade personnel through the staircase, the officials said.

It said, some portion of 2nd floor and 3rd floor weather shed collapsed and some portion was precariously hanging at the ground plus upper three floored structure. Trapped persons on 2nd and 3rd floors were safely rescued through the staircase. The hanging portion of weather shed was removed with bamboo and as a preventive measure the area in the locality was cordon off for sometime.

The hanging portion was removed. No casualties were reported in the incident. Further details in the matter were awaited, the officials said.

