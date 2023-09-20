Maharashtra: Man held from Bihar for rape, murder of six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi

The six-year-old girl from Thane district in Maharashtra, went missing from her house on Sept 13. Her body was found dumped in a bucket the next day, the police said

A 32-year-old man, a labourer, has been nabbed from Madhubani in Bihar where he fled after allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra last week, police said on Wednesday, according to the PTI.

The girl, a resident of Thane district, went missing from her house on September 13. Her body was found dumped in a bucket the next day from the rented room of the suspect, who went absconding, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone II, Navnath Dhavle, reported the PTI.

The girl was identified from the dress she was wearing and her sandals. Her postmortem report confirmed that she was raped, following which a case was registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), 376 (Punishment for rape) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police formed three teams for investigation. Meanwhile, they received a tip-off that the occupant of the room had fled to Madhubani in Bihar, the DCP said.

The accused was nabbed with the help of Bihar Police.

The police officer said that the suspect had migrated to Bhiwandi recently and used to stay alone in the room.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was lured by the suspect with chocolates.

"The suspect was brought to Bhiwandi on Tuesday and other details will be known during interrogation," the police officer said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a Thane man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly molesting a teen girl alighting from a suburban local train, officials told news agency PTI on Friday. According to the report, the 45-year-old man was arrested from Dombivli station on Thursday.

Senior Inspector (GRP) Archana Desane told PTI that the incident took place at Dombivli station around 5.30 pm on Thursday. She added that the 16-year-old minor and the accused were in the same compartment of the suburban local train and while alighting from the train, the man grabbed the minor's hand.

The inspector said that the junior college student then raised an alarm alerting the commuters present at the scene who then pinned the accused down and handed him over to the GRP.

The accused was arrested and charged under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), the police officer was quoted as saying in PTI report.

(with PTI inputs)