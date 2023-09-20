Mumbai: Now, find nearest Ganpati mandal and immersion spots through BMC WhatsApp Chatbot and website

BMC officials have lauded the introduction of both the WhatsApp Chatbot and the municipal website features

BMC has introduced a convenient way to locate nearby Ganesh Mandals and immersion spots BMC officials have lauded the introduction of both the WhatsApp Chatbot and website Service aims to streamline the process of idol immersion

In an effort to assist citizens and tourists during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a convenient way to locate nearby Ganesh Mandals and immersion spots. This service aims to streamline the process of idol immersion and enhance the festival experience for all.

With the commencement of the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersion period on Wednesday, the city witnesses a significant influx of tourists and devotees, both local and from afar. Recognising the need for accessible information and streamlined processes, BMC officials have lauded the introduction of both the WhatsApp Chatbot and the municipal website features.

Locating Ganesh Mandal and Immersion Spots via BMC WhatsApp Chatbot

The MyBMC WhatsApp Chatbot, accessible at 8999-22-8999, offers a mobile-based service that guides users on various civic services and facilities. As part of its offerings, the chatbot provides an option to find the nearest Ganesh Mandal and idol immersion spots. To access this feature, users can follow these simple steps:

Send a message to the chatbot number.

Select the "Tourist" option.

Click on the main list.

Choose "Amenities Near Me," where you'll find two options: Ganpati Mandal and Ganpati Visarjan.

The BMC website

Users can also access the same information through the official Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation website at https://portal.mcgm.gov.in. Upon visiting the website, navigate to the "Maps, Reports & Insights" tab on the homepage. In the "Ganesh Festival Story Map 2023" section, you can discover details about Ganesh Mandals, Immersion Spots, and additional festival-related information.

The story map provides valuable insights, including directions from your current location to Ganesh Mandals, navigation assistance to immersion sites, available public transportation options, estimated travel times considering traffic conditions, and information about whether a particular disposal site is natural or artificial.

Registration for Idol immersion

The BMC has also provided facilities for the immersion of lord Ganesh idols, so that there is no crowding at the immersion site. Ganeshotsav Mandal or devotees should go to the website- https://portal.mcgm.gov.in under 'for citizens' and select the option 'Slot Booking for Shree Ganesh Murti Visarjan'. (Municipal Portal > For Citizens > Slot Booking for Ganapati Visarjan) Or use the link - https://mumgis.mcgm.gov.in/Bappa_Visarjan/