Maharashtra: Terrace slab, parapet collapse at 40-year-old building in Thane; no injuries

The incident took place at around 1.20 pm in the Kharegaon area of Thane, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Control Room

The terrace slab and parapet of a two-storey building collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane on Wednesday afternoon, an official told the PTI.

The incident led to the authorities to evacuate the residential premises, the official said.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The building, Sai Sapna, is around 40 years old, the official said.

Those living in the 12 flats of the building were shifted to a nearby civic school and the property was cordoned off as its remaining portion has become dangerous, the official said.

A scooter parked by the side of the building was damaged due to falling concrete chunks, she said, adding that a decision on the future of the building will be taken by civic engineers.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai on Wednesday, a lift collapsed from the fourth floor of the ground-plus 16-floor building in Lower Parel, the officials said.

At least 12 people were injured in the incident which took place in the C wing of the Trade World building near Kamala Mills in Lower Parel area of central Mumbai.

A rescue and relief operation was launched by the officials who rushed to the spot following the incident.

As per the primary report, all the injured people were rescued by security personnel.

Eight injured people were sent to the nearby Global Hospital, one of the injured person was rushed to the KEM Hospital and four other people, who had sustained minor injuries refused hospitalisation, the officials said.

The incident happened around 10.49 am and was reported by Mumbai Fire Brigade.

According to a Parel-based private hospital, a total of 11 patients were rushed to their hospital post the fall of a lift in Kamala Mills.

"Four female and seven male patients were rushed to our hospital. None of them sustained any major injuries. Post observation, all the patients have been discharged from the emergency department," said Dr Jigna Rudradatta Shrotriya, Head - Medical Administrator of Global Hospital.

