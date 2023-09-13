Thane: FIR against nameless lift, labour contractors

Kapurbawdi police wait for documents of Runwal Eirene from civic body and builder to name accused

The lift collapse site at Balkum, Thane. File pic/Rajesh Gupta

FIR states the lift developed many technical problems over the past several months The police are yet to add names to the FIR FIR registered under Sections 304(2), 337, 338 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code

The Kapurbawdi police in Thane have registered an FIR against a ‘lift contractor’, ‘labour contractor’, and others after a lift collapsed in the 40-storeyed Runwal Eirene complex Balkum, Thane. The police are yet to add names to the FIR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Amar Jadhav said, “We have asked for documents of the building from the Thane Municipal Corporation. After analysing the documents we will get the details of the concerned labourer and the lift contractor. We have asked for documents from the builder as well.” Sources in the Thane police said that the police are yet to receive the documents. The FIR has been registered under Sections 304(2) (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR has stated that the lift developed many technical problems over the past several months. The lift was allegedly repaired but it stopped working at intervals. Still, it was not replaced and used by labourers. The lift in the under-construction building collapsed on Sunday, leading to the death of seven labourers in the Runwal Eirene complex.