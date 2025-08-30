In a review meeting, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao stated that he would personally communicate with residents and make them aware of the life-threatening risks of staying in such buildings, officials said

The decision comes day after the Virar building collapse which led to the death of 17 people. Representational Pic/File

Days after the Virar building collapse which led to the death of 17 people, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has listed 37 highly dangerous (C1 category) buildings within its limits and the civic chief has ordered for immediate evacuation of the residents, officials said on Saturday.

Days after the Virar building collapse which led to the death of 17 people, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has listed 37 highly dangerous (C1 category) buildings within its limits and the civic chief has ordered for immediate evacuation of the residents, officials said on Saturday.

In a review meeting, Thane Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saurabh Rao stated that he would personally communicate with residents and make them aware of the life-threatening risks of staying in such buildings, they said.

He instructed officials to gain residents’ confidence and clarify that the civic body will not transfer possession of the vacated buildings to anyone.

The buildings will remain under the control of the residents, he assured.

According to TMC data, there are 93 highly dangerous buildings in Thane. Of these, 56 have already been vacated, while 191 families are still living in 37 unsafe structures.

Rao directed officials to urgently evacuate residents from 37 highly dangerous buildings listed by the civic body.

He also instructed Assistant Commissioners to speak with residents about the urgent need for repairs in buildings that can be restored and ensure no unauthorised repair work is carried out without prior permission from the municipal body.

He added that all warning boards previously put up before the monsoon should be reinstalled, and awareness should be spread through leaflets, WhatsApp groups, and other media to inform residents about the different danger levels of buildings (C1, C2A, and C2B).

“Living in a highly dangerous building can be fatal. Officials must stay in constant touch with residents and assure them of their safety. Evacuating C1 buildings is not just a formality, it is a necessity,” Rao said.

Number of highly dangerous (C1) buildings by municipal wards in Thane-

Naupada-Kopri: 27

Uthalsar: 7

Diva: 2

Mumbra: 1

Wagle, Lokmanya Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, Majiwada-Manpada, Vartak Nagar, Kalwa: 0

17 dead in Virar building collapse, search operation over

The death toll in the collapse of an allegedly unauthorised building at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district rose to 17 on Thursday afternoon with the discovery of two more bodies as the search operation came to an end. Seven people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, officials said.

While the Maharashtra government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased, police have arrested the builder of the four-storey structure, Ramabai Apartment, after the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) lodged a complaint.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives.