Breaking News
Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station
Maharashtra: There is no other leader like PM Modi, says Ajit Pawar
H1N1: Mumbai reports 53 per cent of all cases from Maharashtra
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water to city at 17.66 pc
Show number of MLAs supporting you: BJP minister Mungantiwar to Sharad Pawar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Thane Municipal Corporation to hear citizens grievances on Lokshahi Day on Aug 7

Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation to hear citizens grievances on 'Lokshahi Day' on Aug 7

Updated on: 04 July,2023 05:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The TMC said that it is important to note that each applicant should submit only one complaint per application, multiple complaints will not be accepted

Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation to hear citizens grievances on 'Lokshahi Day' on Aug 7

Thane Municipal Corporation. File Pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation to hear citizens grievances on 'Lokshahi Day' on Aug 7
x
00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that the 'Lokshahi Day' (Democracy Day) will be held on August 7. 


In a statement on Tuesday, the TMC said that to ensure active citizen participation, individuals are requested to submit their application-statements in two copies at the Municipal Corporation Building, Nagari Suvidha Kendra, 15 days prior to Lokshahi Day. Along with each statement, the applicant must include the forms available at the Civic Facilities Center.


During the Lokshahi Day event at the Municipal Headquarters, complaints submitted during the previous Lokshahi Day will be reviewed, as well as those complaints that have not been addressed for one month will be attended. When submitting their complaints at the Municipal Headquarters, citizens are required to mention the token number received during the previous circle Lokshahi Day.


The TMC said that it is important to note that each applicant should submit only one complaint per application, and applications containing multiple complaints will not be accepted. Additionally, complaints related to establishments, cases pending before the Lok Commissioner, cases under the right to information, and applications on the letterhead of political parties or corporators' organisations, where a final response has been given or is imminent, will be accepted only if the complaint is not of a personal nature.

The TMCs Lokshahi Day serves as an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns, suggestions, and grievances. By adhering to the guidelines and submitting their statements in a timely manner, residents can actively participate in the democratic processes of their municipality. The Municipal Corporation encourages all citizens to make use of this platform and contribute to the betterment of the community.

Earlier, in May, The TMC in the statement had said that on the lines of taluk-level Lokshahi (Democracy) Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation has now decided to organise a special day at the circle level on the third Monday of every month for prompt disposal of citizens grievances. Accordingly, the district democracy day will be held on June 19.

The TMC had earlier said that the citizens should first file their applications on their grievance and if no action is taken on their complaints filed during the said day, the citizens can submit their applications 15 days before the grievances hearing day. Citizens should submit their complaints for 'Lokshahi Day' to the concerned constituency offices.

 

Are you a Twitter user?
Thane Municipal Corporation thane mumbai news maharashtra news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK