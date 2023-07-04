Maharashtra: Thane Municipal Corporation to hear citizens grievances on 'Lokshahi Day' on Aug 7

The TMC said that it is important to note that each applicant should submit only one complaint per application, multiple complaints will not be accepted

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that the 'Lokshahi Day' (Democracy Day) will be held on August 7.

In a statement on Tuesday, the TMC said that to ensure active citizen participation, individuals are requested to submit their application-statements in two copies at the Municipal Corporation Building, Nagari Suvidha Kendra, 15 days prior to Lokshahi Day. Along with each statement, the applicant must include the forms available at the Civic Facilities Center.

During the Lokshahi Day event at the Municipal Headquarters, complaints submitted during the previous Lokshahi Day will be reviewed, as well as those complaints that have not been addressed for one month will be attended. When submitting their complaints at the Municipal Headquarters, citizens are required to mention the token number received during the previous circle Lokshahi Day.

The TMC said that it is important to note that each applicant should submit only one complaint per application, and applications containing multiple complaints will not be accepted. Additionally, complaints related to establishments, cases pending before the Lok Commissioner, cases under the right to information, and applications on the letterhead of political parties or corporators' organisations, where a final response has been given or is imminent, will be accepted only if the complaint is not of a personal nature.

The TMCs Lokshahi Day serves as an opportunity for citizens to voice their concerns, suggestions, and grievances. By adhering to the guidelines and submitting their statements in a timely manner, residents can actively participate in the democratic processes of their municipality. The Municipal Corporation encourages all citizens to make use of this platform and contribute to the betterment of the community.

Earlier, in May, The TMC in the statement had said that on the lines of taluk-level Lokshahi (Democracy) Day, the Thane Municipal Corporation has now decided to organise a special day at the circle level on the third Monday of every month for prompt disposal of citizens grievances. Accordingly, the district democracy day will be held on June 19.

The TMC had earlier said that the citizens should first file their applications on their grievance and if no action is taken on their complaints filed during the said day, the citizens can submit their applications 15 days before the grievances hearing day. Citizens should submit their complaints for 'Lokshahi Day' to the concerned constituency offices.