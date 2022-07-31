Maharashtra: Thane records 120 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 768

The overall recovery count stands at 7,22,049 in Thane

Representation Pic

With the addition of 120 coronavirus positive cases, the infection tally in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen to 7,34,113, a health official said on Sunday.

These cases were reported on Saturday.

There are now 768 active cases in the district, he said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,927, while the overall recovery count stood at 7,22,049 in Thane, the official added.