Maharashtra: Thane reports 15 new Covid-19 cases; active tally 94

Updated on: 17 March,2023 06:32 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent

The Covid-19 death toll stood at 11,969, with no fatalities reported on March 17, the TMC health bulletin said

Maharashtra: Thane reports 15 new Covid-19 cases; active tally 94

Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday reported as many as 15 new cases of Covid-19, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said in a health bulletin.


With the addition of the latest cases on Friday, the district now has 94 active cases, he said, the bulletin said.



The Covid-19 death toll stood at 11,969, with no fatalities reported on March 17.


The health bulletin said that six patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital on Friday. 

The Thane district had on Thursday reported 24 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of infections to 7,47,618, a health official told the PTI.

With the addition of the latest cases on Wednesday, the district now has 98 active cases, he said.

The Covid-19 death toll stood at 11,969, with no fatalities reported on Wednesday, while the total count of recoveries reached 7,36,316, the official added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been witnessing a recent rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the city, there is no particular trend seen in the patients who are testing positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, the civic body officials said.

In the G North ward, a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases is seen in Mahim and Dadar areas, while zero cases have been reported from Dharavi so far.

In March, the G North ward reported seven cases in the first 15 days of the month. All the cases were reported from different areas of Dadar and Mahim. While eight cases were reported in February from the same ward.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) public health officials, out of these seven cases which were reported in the last 15 days, six cases are from Dadar and one was reported from the Mahim area.

 

maharashtra thane Coronavirus Covid 19 mumbai news health World Health Month 2023 Hello Health

