Breaking News
‘MMRDA, TMC killing aquatic life in Thane’s Railadevi lake’
Maharashtra: Not a single stop to take break on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway
Centre writes to state over rising Covid-19 cases
Now, you can sit in Mumbai’s parks three hours longer
Cap speed at 100 kmph on India’s highways, demand road safety experts
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra 25 year old woman dies by suicide at govt hospital in Akola

Maharashtra: 25-year-old woman dies by suicide at govt hospital in Akola

Updated on: 17 March,2023 05:26 PM IST  |  Akola
PTI |

Top

The woman had delivered a baby girl only two weeks ago, the police said

Maharashtra: 25-year-old woman dies by suicide at govt hospital in Akola

Representational Pic


A 25-year-old woman who had delivered a baby girl only two weeks ago was found to have allegedly committed suicide at the government hospital in Akola.


The incident came to light on Friday, an official of the city Kotwali police station said.



Godavari Khillare, resident of Washim, had given birth to a baby girl 15 days ago and the infant was admitted to the hospital's critical care unit due to some health complications, he said.


She had been missing since March 15.

Also Read: Maha: Man gets 5 years RI for involvement in disposing murder victim's body

When the cleaning staff found the door of a toilet attached to a hospital ward locked from inside, it was broken open and her body was found hanging inside, the official said.

Further probe is on, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
maharashtra akola news Crime News India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK