Maharashtra: Three of family killed in road accident in Palghar

Updated on: 02 December,2022 11:11 AM IST  |  Palghar
The car was going towards Mumbai from Gujarat on Wednesday when the accident took place

Maharashtra: Three of family killed in road accident in Palghar

Three members of a family, including an 80-year-old man, were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.


The car was going towards Mumbai from Gujarat on Wednesday when the accident took place, they said.



Also Read: Palghar: Heroin worth Rs 51 lakh seized, man held


"The family was returning to Kalyan in Thane district after attending a marriage in Gujarat. Their car collided with a truck at Dhanivari village," a police official said.

The bodies of the victims were sent for post-mortem to a government-run hospital and the local police are conducting a probe.

