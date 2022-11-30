×
Palghar: Heroin worth Rs 51 lakh seized, man held

Updated on: 30 November,2022 09:57 PM IST  |  Palghar
PTI |

Officials of the crime branch unit-III of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested the man on Tuesday night

Palghar: Heroin worth Rs 51 lakh seized, man held

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Police have arrested a man and seized from him heroin worth Rs 51 lakh at Nalasopara in Palghar district of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.


Officials of the crime branch unit-III of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested the man on Tuesday night.



"Acting on a tip-off that a man would be smuggling heroin, a police team laid a trap at Achole Road in Nalasopara and nabbed him around 9 pm. A search revealed that he was carrying 510 grams of heroin," senior inspector Pramod Badakh of Crime Unit III said.


The 28-year-old accused is a resident of Nalasopara in Vasai, he said.

An offence under the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against him, Badakh said, adding that an investigation was on.

