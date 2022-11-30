×
Thane: 2.7 magnitude tremor recorded in Shahapur

Updated on: 30 November,2022 09:45 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The tremor was recorded at 5.46 pm on Tuesday

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A tremor of 2.7 magnitude was recorded in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.


The tremor was recorded at 5.46 pm on Tuesday, Shahapur tehsildar Nilima Suryavanshi said.



"It was recorded 24 kms south-east of the Bhatsa dam with its epicentre in Sogaon village," she said.

