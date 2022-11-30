Thane: 2.7 magnitude tremor recorded in Shahapur

The tremor was recorded at 5.46 pm on Tuesday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A tremor of 2.7 magnitude was recorded in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

The tremor was recorded at 5.46 pm on Tuesday, Shahapur tehsildar Nilima Suryavanshi said.

Also read: Mumbai: MMRC completes 100 per cent tunnelling of Metro line-3

"It was recorded 24 kms south-east of the Bhatsa dam with its epicentre in Sogaon village," she said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.