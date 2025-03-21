Maharashtra to adopt CBSE from academic year 2025-26: Education minister Dada Bhuse

Bhuse said the CBSE pattern will be implemented in two phases in the state, where currently the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts exams for Class X (SSC or Secondary School Certificate) and Class XII (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate)

Maharashtra will adopt the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from academic year 2025-26, state school education minister Dada Bhuse said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Bhuse said the CBSE pattern will be implemented in two phases in the state, where currently the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) conducts exams for Class X (SSC or Secondary School Certificate) and Class XII (HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate), reported PTI.

In the first phase, the CBSE pattern will be implemented in standard 1 and in the coming year, teachers and education officers will be trained for CBSE pattern, he said.

Next year, the CBSE pattern will be adopted in remaining standards in two phases, he added.

While adopting the CBSE pattern, it will be ensured that Maharashtra's history, geography and Marathi language will be a part of curriculum, the minister asserted, reported PTI.

NCP (SP) working president and Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, during the day, wrote a letter to Bhuse citing concerns over adoption of CBSE, reported PTI.

It is very painful that the state is adopting CBSE Board over SSC, she said while claiming the government's move was detrimental to Marathi language and culture.

She said parents should be given the option to choose between different boards that are available, including the state's SSC.

Sule also raised concern about whether the CBSE pattern will be able to do justice to the state's history and language.

Installation of CCTV cameras in schools for student safety mandatory: Bhuse

The installation of CCTV cameras in schools for student safety is mandatory, Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse said in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Responding to a question, the school education minister said CCTV cameras will be installed in government schools using funds from the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC).

Discussions will be held with the finance department to determine whether MLA funds can be utilised for this purpose in private schools, he added.

The Maharashtra government had issued an order in August 2024 mandating CCTV installation in schools.

Legislator Kiran Sarnaik from Amravati had raised a question on this in the Council, to which Bhuse was replying.

"CCTV cameras are compulsory in all schools for the safety of students. Around 50 per cent of schools in the state have already installed cameras," Bhuse said.

Sarnaik contended that private schools do not receive non-salary grants, which made the cost of installing and maintaining CCTV systems a financial burden.

During the discussion, MLC Niranjan Davkhare noted that government schools are installing these cameras using DPDC funds, but private schools do not have access to the same.

He urged the government to allow the use of MLA funds for this purpose.

Responding to this, Bhuse assured that discussions with the finance department would be held before taking a decision.

The government will study special measures adopted in other states to ensure student safety, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)