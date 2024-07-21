Maharashtra to establish skill development centres in colleges

About 1,958 colleges in the city have applied to establish Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres

The state aims to launch the training programmes by August this year

In a fillip to the state’s skill development initiative, the state government will be establishing ‘Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres’ in 1,000 colleges across the city. Minister of Skill Development Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated that 1,958 colleges in Mumbai have applied to set up these centres.

The state aims to launch the training programmes by August 2024, in line with the National Education Policy 2020’s focus on vocational education. “Each centre will provide free skill development training to about 150 youths annually, benefiting approximately 1,50,000 youths across the state and preparing them for the industry. The training programmes at the Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centres will begin in August,” said Lodha.

The National Education Policy 2020 emphasises vocational education, and these centres aim to create a positive environment for its implementation, Lodha said. “The initiative will offer skill development opportunities directly within colleges. Initially, applications were invited from 1,000 colleges for setting up these centres, but we have received overwhelming responses in the first phase itself with 1,958 colleges having enthusiastically applied,” Lodha said.

Assuring to add more colleges in the programme, Lodha added: “The initiative aims to equip the 15-45 age group with skills for employment, fostering job creators rather than job seekers. The initiative aims to equip college students with contemporary technological skills to make them employable. Both the state and Central governments are working to create job creators, not just job seekers.”

According to Lodha, the aim is to enhance the career prospects of Maharashtra’s youth, particularly those struggling to secure employment in the financial capital, Mumbai. The state government is aggressively promoting skill development, forming a committee to draft a comprehensive skill education policy. This 10-member committee comprises academicians, skill education experts, industry professionals, and government representatives.

Additionally, the Maharashtra government has launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana, a skill training scheme connecting youth to employment opportunities. Under this scheme, job seekers can register on a dedicated portal and receive six months of training, with a stipend provided during the training period. The program aims to equip aspirants with essential skills and offer human resources to businesses, thereby creating a robust job market.

