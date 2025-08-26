Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra government to set up Rs 161 crore fisheries college at Devgad in Sindhudurg

Maharashtra government to set up Rs 161-crore fisheries college at Devgad in Sindhudurg

Updated on: 26 August,2025 07:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Tarun Verma | tarun.verma@mid-day.com

Top

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has directed officials to fast-track the Rs 161-crore fisheries college project at Devgad in Sindhudurg. The college, proposed by Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane, will focus on training skilled manpower to boost the fisheries sector

Maharashtra government to set up Rs 161-crore fisheries college at Devgad in Sindhudurg

Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane. Pic/File pic

Listen to this article
Maharashtra government to set up Rs 161-crore fisheries college at Devgad in Sindhudurg
x
00:00

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the process of submitting a proposal regarding establishing a fisheries college at Devgad in the Sindhudurg district worth Rs 161 crore.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the process of submitting a proposal regarding establishing a fisheries college at Devgad in the Sindhudurg district worth Rs 161 crore.

According to PTI, a review meeting was held at Mantralaya over the establishment of the college. During a meeting at the state secretariat, the minister said that “the college will be set up on government land at Soundale near Jamsande, with state approval required for construction and related infrastructure.”



During the meeting, Bharane also highlighted that the proposal was originally put forth by Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane. He further asserted that this initiative should cover building construction and all ancillary requirements. Once approvals are in place, the work on construction of the college must be accelerated, he added.


Rane, who was present at the meeting, also underlined the need for having such an institution in Sindhudurg, a coastal district, stressing that trained and skilled manpower was crucial for strengthening the fisheries sector, reported PTI.

He further added, “The agriculture department should finalise technical requirements and submit proposals for the construction of the college, admission of students and recruitment of faculty and staff so that it starts functioning at the earliest."

In April, focusing on India’s 5th Marine Fisheries Census (MFC 2025), a mobile application called VyAS-NAV was launched to enable digital data collection with the aim of boosting transparency and efficiency in the fisheries and marine commerce. 

The launch of VyAS-NAV marked a shift from traditional methods to a geo-referenced, app-based digital system. The system was designed to cover 1.2 million fisher households nationwide, ensuring transparency and real-time validation.

The mammoth and complex exercise in April was coordinated by the Department of Fisheries (DoF) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, as part of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

The Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh launched the application in April during a meeting of State Fisheries Ministers from across coastal states, held in Mumbai.

In the meeting, Ranjan also reviewed progress and implementation of various schemes in the fisheries sector, PTI reported. VyAS-NAV (Village Jetty Appraisal NAVigator) has been developed by the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Marine Fisheries Census in nine coastal states.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai news mantralaya mumbai news India news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK