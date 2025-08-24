Fisheries Dept takes pre-emptive action to guard Ganpati devotees against stingrays, jellyfish

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi , the Maharashtra Fisheries Department has begun carrying out netting surveys at immersion spots like Chowpatty to check for stingrays, jellyfish and other marine life, ensuring devotees’ safety during idol immersions.

Every year before Ganesh Chaturthi, the Maharashtra government’s Fisheries Department conducts pre-festival netting surveys at popular immersion sites like Chowpatty to identify and warn the public about the presence of potentially harmful marine life, such as stingrays and jellyfish.

Pradip Patade from Marine Life of Mumbai (MLOM) said, “These surveys are done to prevent injuries to devotees during idol immersions and are based on the understanding that this period coincides with the natural breeding season for these creatures. This survey is conducted with the help of local fishermen.”

The fishes netted on Friday included Catfish (Shingada), Barramundi (Jitada/ Khajura), Pomfret species, Croakers (Dhoma), Tiger perch (Hajam) and the venomous Striped eel catfish (Kalam).

When stingrays attack!

. Stingrays are considered by most experts to be docile creatures, only attacking in self-defence.

. Most stingray-related injuries to humans occur to the ankles and lower legs, when someone accidentally steps on a ray buried in the sand and the frightened fish flips up its tail.

. Stingray-related fatalities (in humans) are extremely rare, partly because a stingray’s venom, while extraordinarily painful, isn’t usually deadly — unless the initial strike is to the chest or abdominal area.

. When threatened, the stingray begins its tail whip; the barbs on the spines tear through the thin tissue of the integumentary sheath, and the spines jut out at an angle that’s nearly perpendicular to the tail.

. Once the stingray is in motion, its tail becomes a whiplike weapon with a poisonous pointed part sticking out of it.

. The venom, contained in the mucuslike coating over the barb, is introduced into the body through the wound.