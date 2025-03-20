Breaking News
Maharashtra to unveil AI policy by April; Ashish Shelar warns against over-reliance

Updated on: 20 March,2025 09:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The information and technology minister was speaking in the legislative council during a discussion on AI initiated by BJP legislator Shrikant Bharatiya

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar. File Photo

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday that the state would announce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy by April, cautioning against over-dependence on the technology, reported news agency PTI.


The information and technology minister was speaking in the legislative council during a discussion on AI initiated by BJP legislator Shrikant Bharatiya, reported PTI.


He stressed that AI should be viewed as a support system rather than a replacement for existing frameworks.


He cautioned against over-reliance on AI-generated information. "No information obtained through AI is certified by either the state or the Union government. Hence, it would be dangerous to depend entirely on it," he said, reported PTI.

The state has already set up a task force to explore AI applications in capacity building, data protection, research, and skill development, the minister said.

The government also aims to train 50,000 individuals, including teachers, professionals, women, and sarpanches, as "cyber security warriors" over the next four years, he said. They will serve as an alarm system to alert authorities, he added.

Shelar said ethical guidelines for the new technology are still evolving. "It would be premature to formulate an education policy based on AI at this stage," he said, reported PTI.

But AI has potential in education, particularly for physically challenged individuals, the minister said. "AI can facilitate personalised learning, but we must remember that it is supplementary, not an alternative," he added, reported PTI.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis meets Bill Gates, discusses use of AI in agriculture, health

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and discussed potential uses of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in governance, officials said.

Fadnavis met Bill Gates at the 'Sahyadri' guest house in south Mumbai and the two discussed the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the field of health, agriculture and infrastructure facilities, the CM's Office said in a statement.

"We had a very good discussion on varied subjects, including Maharashtra's initiatives and schemes for youth, farmers, the poor, and women, such as Lakhpati Didi and Ladki Bahin Yojana, which has contributed immensely to the economic upliftment," Fadnavis wrote on X.

In the post, the CM said he also discussed with Gates the adoption of fast-changing latest technologies and AI-driven initiatives across the state.

"Mr Bill Gates shared that the Gates Foundation will partner with us to make Maharashtra malaria-free. We also discussed AI-driven advancements in health, agriculture, and infrastructure, along with dengue control and innovation city partnerships," he said.

Fadnavis said he shared with the billionaire that the government's vision includes digitalization in every sector and the establishment of a "Skill University" with the help of Microsoft to empower the youth with future-ready skills.

"A special initiative will focus on training 10,000 women in AI, fostering inclusivity in the tech revolution," he said.

Maharashtra is committed to becoming a model for digital governance and the right to service, the CM added.

(With inputs from PTI)

