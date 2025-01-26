The incident took place last week in Devichapada locality in Dombivali and the child sustained only minor injuries, the officials said

A toddler survived a fall from the 13th floor flat of a high-rise in Dombivali area of Thane district in Maharashtra after a man's quick thinkking saved her, the officials said, reported the PTI.

A CCTV video of the two-year-old child being saved by due to the alertness of the man has gone viral on social media and drawing widespread praise from netizens who hailed him as a real life hero.

In the video, a man identified as Bhavesh Mhatre can be seen running to catch the falling child, and though he failed to grasp her completely, his action broke the fall and lessened the impact of the child hitting the ground.

Eyewitnesses said the child fell while playing in the balcony of her 13th floor flat, as per the PTI.

"She slipped, was hanging precariously for sometime at the edge of the balcony and then fell," an eyewitness said.

Bhavesh Mhatre said that he was passing by the building and didn't think twice before moving forward since he was determined to save the child's life, the news agency reported.

"There is no religion greater than courage and humanity," he told reporters.

A civic official hailed Mhatre's act and said there were plans to felicitate him.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde helps man injured in road accident

Meanwhile, in an another incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday stopped his convoy to help a motorcyclist who was injured in a road accident.

The man was sitting in an injured condition by the side of Eastern Express Highway in Ghatkopar area of eastern Mumbai when deputy CM Shinde spotted him, a release from Eknath Shinde's office said, according to the PTI.

In a video shared by Shinde's team, man can being seen getting help from Shinde.

Shinde who was returning from Saket in Maharashtra's Thane district after a Republic Day function, stopped his vehicle and instructed personnel to rush the man with a head wound to nearby Rajawadi hospital.

(with PTI inputs)